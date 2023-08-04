The Chicago Bears are ready to start another massive rebuilding process in the NFL. That’s why, just a few months ago, they traded the No.1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers in the 2023 Draft. The message was clear. Justin Fields is our quarterback.

It won’t be easy for the Bears after a 2022 season which ended 3-14. They established some worrying records. For example, a ten-game losing streak in the final weeks.

So, Matt Eberflus enters his second year as head coach of the Chicago Bears with the challenge of finally competing in the AFC North against the Packers, Vikings and a team on the rise like the Detroit Lions. That’s why they’ve just made one of the biggest signings in free agency.

Yannick Ngakoue signs with the Chicago Bears

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Yannick Ngakoue will sign a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Chicago Bears. In the agreement, $10 million are guaranteed.

Ngakoue was definitely the best defensive player remaining in free agency and the Bears cover a much needed position. Last season, Chicago were the worst defense in sacks and quarterback pressures around the NFL.

Yannick Ngakoue was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars and played for them from 2016 until 2019. Then, it became a carousel of teams for him in a span of three years: Vikings, Ravens, Raiders and Colts.

Furthermore, in a promising stat for Bears’ fans, the defensive tackle has recorded eight sacks or more in all his seasons regardless of the team he played for.