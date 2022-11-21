One game can change the entire season for any team. Now, the Dallas Cowboys got an important blowout victory over the Minnesota Vikings and Jerry Jones, the team's owner, already wants the Super Bowl after this win.

But this year seems to be different for the Lonely Star. After a huge blowout win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, Jerry Jones, Cowboys' owner, is already thinking abut the Super Bowl and adding another Vince Lombardi trophy to their showcase.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones already talks about the Super Bowl after blowout win vs. Vikings

Even with that victory, the Cowboys are still behind the Eagles in the NFC East and it doesn't seem like they are going to win their Division this year. But Jerry Jones thinks that doesn't matter and the Super Bowl is his main objective this season.

"A resounding yes. Yes. Unequivocally yes," Jones said when asked if his team could go to the Super Bowl LVII. "I think we've had adversity. We very easily could have some more adversity ... Yes, I think if we use the experience of what we're having in the season, then we're going to be playoff-ready. But I sure do think that what I see out here right now is the team like that you could go get a Super Bowl with."

It is true that the oddsmakers had the Vikings as favorites and that's why this result surprised everybody. The Cowboys seem to be back and winning against this teams with very good records is vital to maintain their Super Bowl hopes alive.