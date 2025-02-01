The Philadelphia Eagles are already gearing up for Super Bowl LIX, looking to redeem themselves after their Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. With that heartbreak now behind them, the Eagles are determined to avoid history repeating itself in New Orleans. Jalen Hurts has been the team’s driving force all season, playing a pivotal role in their playoff run despite battling significant injuries. Now, Hurts shares his thoughts on what it will take for the Eagles to capture this year’s Super Bowl title.

Jalen Hurts knows that winning in the NFL is not about one player, it takes an entire team. After a season filled with ups and downs, the Philadelphia Eagles have fought their way to Super Bowl LIX, where they will face the Kansas City Chiefs on February 9.

Jalen Hurts remains focused on the bigger picture. “It takes a team to go out there and have success…It’s looked a ton of different ways but any team that has success looks a ton of different ways. Just put our focus on winning,” stated Hurts, per Pro Football Talk.

The Eagles started the season strong but faced challenges along the way, including injuries and inconsistent play. Despite the struggles, they found ways to win when it mattered most, securing their spot in the biggest game of the year. Hurts’ leadership has been crucial in keeping the team locked in, emphasizing that success does not have to be perfect, it just has to be earned.

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Arena Corinthians on September 06, 2024 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Now, with a rematch against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, the Eagles have a shot at redemption after 2023 Super Bowl loss. Their defense will need to step up, and their offense must find its rhythm to outlast a battle-tested Kansas City squad. If Hurts and the Eagles can execute their game plan, they have a real chance to bring the Lombardi Trophy back to Philadelphia.

Preceding Super Bowl LIX, Philadelphia Eagles may keep key player for another season

The Philadelphia Eagles are reportedly to keep right tackle Lane Johnson back for another season, extending his remarkable 12-year tenure with the franchise. Despite his age, Johnson remains one of the NFL’s premier right tackles, making him a key piece for the Eagles, who were determined to retain his services.

NFL Insider Tim McManus states that Lane Johnson will remain another season with the Eagles: “Eagles RT Lane Johnson says he’s definitely playing next season, win or lose. Becomes a year-to-year decision after that at this stage of his career.”

Given Lane Johnson’s age, his future with the Eagles is evaluated on a year-to-year basis, as he appears committed to staying with the team as long as he can perform at an elite level. For now, Johnson remains a crucial piece of Philadelphia’s offensive line, and his possible continuity would be welcomed by both the organization and its fans.

