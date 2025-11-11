NFL News: Josh Allen and multiple Bills teammates handed strong fines for actions against Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs two weeks ago but it came at a cost. The NFL released the public fines for Week 9 and Josh Allen and other teammates appear on that list.

Josh Allen got fineed $14,491 for a violent gesture categorized as unsportsmanlike conduct. Defensive back Christian Benford will pay $14,714 for unnecessary roughness for illegal use of the helmet.

Running back Ty Johnson also got flagged for unnecessary roughness, however his facesmask fine is of $10,778. The last player to get fined from the Bills was wide receiver Elijah Moore, who will play $13,888 for a violent gesture and usportsmanlike conduct.

The Bills paid the price in the field as well

Not only did the players get fined, but the Bills lost more thereafter. In the end, the NFL works with the famously known ‘spots‘ and Buffalo was the victim of the classic ‘crash-down‘ spot. After winning a massive game against the Chiefs, they suffered an unexpected loss to the very bad Miami Dolphins.

The Bills now stand with a 6-3 record and are watching as the New England Patriots are running away with the division. Hence, the Bills are fetching a team in the division while playing for a Wild Card spot.

The Bills have been awfully inconsistent this year

The Bills are a team capable of winning against the Baltimore Ravens and the Kansas City Chiefs. But, they’re also irregular enough to lose against the Atlanta Falcons and the Miami Dolphins.

It’s a very underperforming season for a team whose expectation is the Super Bowl. Josh Allen is Superman but the lack of a top-tier weapon and how bad the run defense is playing makes the Bills a somewhat easy target for any good-to-great NFL team.