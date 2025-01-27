As sports fans, some moments stay with us forever—those game-changing plays that can define the outcome of a match or even an entire championship. One such moment occurred during the NFL Divisional Round between the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens. Fast forward to another pivotal game, this time featuring the Bills against the Kansas City Chiefs, where a critical play involving Josh Allen‘s teammate, Dalton Kincaid, unfolded similarly.

The Bills’ loss to the Chiefs sparked widespread discussion, with fans and analysts debating various aspects of the game. Much of the criticism centered around the referees’ decisions, but attention also turned to key moments where the Bills failed to capitalize, allowing the Chiefs to take control of the scoreboard.

A pivotal moment came when Kincaid dropped a challenging pass from Allen late in the game. During the post-game press conference, Kincaid was asked about the play and offered a candid response: “It should have been a catch… I believe you grow from this, but for the time being, it hurts a lot,” he admitted, visibly disappointed.

Reflecting further, Kincaid added, “We’re a good team. They’re a good team. It’s just unfortunate how that last play turned out.” While Kincaid didn’t shy away from discussing the missed opportunity, his frustration was evident—after all, it was a play that could have shifted the outcome in the Bills’ favor during the critical final quarter.

Dalton Kincaid #86 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on January 07, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Kincaid’s teammates rally around him

Much like Mark Andrews following the Bills’ victory over the Ravens, Kincaid received unwavering support from his teammates after a critical moment in the game. Several players shared their perspectives on Kincaid’s dropped catch during post-game interviews. Linebacker Terrell Bernard, for instance, emphasized the importance of looking at the bigger picture.

“It’s never about one play,” Bernard told the media. “It’s unfair to put the blame on him. There are so many moments that decide the outcome of a game, and we just didn’t make enough of them.” Tight end Dawson Knox echoed Bernard’s sentiments, firmly standing by his teammate.

“There’s not a single person in here who’s going to put the blame on him,” Knox said. With that kind of encouragement, Kincaid and the Bills will reflect on their performance and focus on coming back stronger next season.

Kincaid’s season with the Bills

The 25-year-old tight end just completed his second season with the Bills in the NFL, building on an impressive start to his career. Despite missing part of last season, Kincaid put up solid numbers this year, proving to be a reliable option for Allen. He recorded 75 targets, 44 receptions, and 448 receiving yards during the regular season.

Kincaid also contributed two touchdowns and 23 first downs in the regular season. In the playoffs, he appeared in all three games, adding six receptions on nine targets for 71 yards, though he was unable to find the end zone. Despite the ups and downs, Kincaid remains a valuable asset to the Bills’ offense as they look ahead to next year.