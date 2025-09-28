Since Taylor Swift started dating Travis Kelce, rumors suggested she would eventually headline the Super Bowl halftime show. Now, she has reportedly made her decision regarding the 2026 edition.

A few days ago, Taylor Swift appeared on the New Heights podcast hosted by Travis Kelce, her fiancé, and his brother Jason Kelce. During the show, she dropped several hints about potentially performing at the Super Bowl, which immediately sparked excitement among fans.

The speculation quickly grew, with Swifties hopeful about seeing her on the biggest stage in sports. However, reports now claim she has made her final call on the matter.

Report: Taylor Swift makes final decision on 2026 Super Bowl halftime show

The NFL is expected to announce the 2026 Super Bowl halftime performer in the coming days. While rumors pointed to Taylor Swift, it appears those hopes have been shut down.

According to Sports Business Journal, Swift has declined the NFL’s offer to perform at the 2026 halftime show. The report notes that the league was unwilling to meet her demands.

Although the exact terms of the offer remain unclear, speculation suggests money may have played a role. Additionally, with her new album expected to launch a major world tour, scheduling could have conflicted with the event.

If not Swift, then who?

The delay in announcing the halftime show has fueled further speculation, with many believing the NFL was waiting for Swift’s response.

According to reports, the league has also approached British superstar Adele about headlining the 2026 halftime show, though it’s not yet known if she has accepted.