JuJu Smith-Schuster was recently signed by the New England Patriots, and he’s already causing concerns for the team. Reports suggest that the wide receiver is struggling with his health, as his knee could ‘explode at any point’.

The Patriots are facing a significant challenge this year. Since Tom Brady’s departure, the team has struggled to compete, and Mac Jones has faced difficulties in proving his worth as a 2021 first-round pick.

For this reason, the team’s front office is poised to support their quarterback by surrounding him with the best possible players. That’s why they added JuJu Smith-Schuster this offseason, but there are significant concerns regarding the wideout’s health.

Report: JuJu Smith-Shuster’s knee may be a huge problem for the Patriots

The Patriots won’t have an easy 2023 season. The AFC East has improved a lot recently, and Tom Brady’s departure in 2020 brought a lot of changes for New England that they have not been able to solve correctly.

With Mac Jones leading the offense, the team’s front office wants to surround their quarterback with highly talented players. that’s why they added JuJu Smith-Schuster this year, but his health is a new problem for them.

According to NBC’s Albert Breer, the former Chiefs player is struggling with his health, specially with his knee. “JuJu Smith-Schuster’s knee is a mess. That thing could explode at any point. And so you almost have to keep an extra receiver because of that,” the journalist said.

Is JuJu Smith-Schuster injured?

As of today, there are no reports about JuJu Smith-Schuster being injured. He has suffered three knee injuries, missing four games because of it since 2019.