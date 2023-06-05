The San Francisco 49ers had a nice run during the 2022 season, a long winning streak that started with Jimmy G and was lengthened by Brock Purdy.

They had hopes of going all the way to the Super Bowl but it all fell apart during the Conference Championship game where Purdy was injured and the 49ers ran out of options at quarterback.

Kyle Shanahan wants to avoid the pain of 2022 where they lost all three quarterbacks to injuries, first it was Lance, then Jimmy G and finally Purdy.

Which XFL quarterback are the 49ers working out of?

As reported by ProFootballTalk, the San Francisco 49ers are officially working out Jack Coan, he played with the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas in 2023. But he was also a member of the Colts during the 2022 season, signed as free agent in May and waived in August.

It’s likely that with Brock Purdy and a couple of backups things will be better for the San Francisco 49ers in 2023, but they will miss Jimmy G’s experience.

The 49ers haven’t won a Super Bowl since 1994, and the last time they won a Conference Championship was in 2019 that same season when they lost to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV 20-31.