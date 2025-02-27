NFL News: Sean McVay, Rams add former Aaron Rodgers coach at Packers amid Matthew Stafford rumors

The NFL rumor mill is in full swing, and one of the biggest topics in the league right now involves Matthew Stafford, whose future with the Los Angeles Rams looks up in the air. Aaron Rodgers has been heavily linked to the team as a potential replacement, and Sean McVay only fueled those rumors by hiring a familiar face for Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

On Monday, the Rams confirmed a flurry of coaching additions which included the announcement of Alex Van Pelt as senior offensive assistant. Curiously, he has a strong connection with Rodgers, which raises eyebrows given the rumors linking the veteran quarterback with the Rams.

Van Pelt worked with Rodgers from 2014 to 2017, when he served as quarterbacks coach for the Packers. In his first year at the position, A-Rod won the NFL MVP award for the second time in his career.

The pair forged a great relationship during their time together in Green Bay, with Rodgers voicing his frustration when the Packers let Van Pelt go in 2018: “My quarterback coach didn’t get retained. I thought that was an interesting change, really without consulting me. There’s a close connection between quarterback and quarterback coach. And that was an interesting decision.”

Joshua Dobbs #15 talks with offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

New coaches joining McVay’s Rams for 2025 NFL season

McVay is getting an experienced assistant in Van Pelt, who spent last season as offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots. Previously, he was the Cleveland Browns’ OC from 2020-2023. And apart from working with Rodgers in Green Bay, Van Pelt also had stints as quarterbacks coach for the Browns, Buffalo Bills, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Rams announced five more coaches will be joining McVay for the 2025 NFL season, including the return of Jimmy Lake as a senior defensive assistant. The other arrivals are Scott Huff as tight ends coach, Ben Kotwica as an assistant special teams coach, Dan Shamash as game management coordinator and assistant TEs coach, and Drew Wilkins as pass rush coordinator.

Rams reportedly like another alternative to Stafford apart from Rodgers

But the quarterback situation continues to raise a big question mark in LA. The Rams have given Stafford and his camp permission to talk to other teams to gauge his market value, with the quarterback reportedly seeking a lucrative extension this offseason.

However, it appears that Rodgers would not be the only quarterback McVay and the Rams would consider to replace Stafford, in the event Matthew leaves. Word on the street is that the team would be comfortable with promoting Jimmy Garoppolo, who served as Stafford’s backup last year.

