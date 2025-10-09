The Cleveland Browns decided to trade Greg Newsome to the Jacksonville Jaguars just a few days before facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. Despite the tough news, the player wanted to leave an emotional message for the fans on social media. “Love Cleveland. It’s been real.”

Minutes later, the cornerback declared himself ready with another message to help Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, who have been one of the AFC’s biggest surprises thanks to a 4-1 record after defeating Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. “DUUUUUVALLLLL @Jaguars!!!”

In return, the Browns received cornerback Tyson Campbell and a seventh-round pick after sending Newsome and a sixth-round pick to Jacksonville. As expected, the move has generated plenty of controversy about what Kevin Stefanski’s plan is for the rest of the 2025 season.

Who did the Browns just trade?

The Cleveland Browns just traded quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals and, in the same week, cornerback Greg Newsome to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Two massive moves to shake up the roster.

Additionally, it’s important to remember that within their quarterback room, they had already traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders. Therefore, the big question is what the franchise’s plan is, considering that their roster now only has two rookie quarterbacks: Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

