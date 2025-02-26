Tom Brady is making a strong impact as part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. Now, the NFL legend is on the hunt for a new quarterback, and reports suggest he has already met with a Super Bowl champion to convince him to join the AFC West team.

The past few years have been challenging for the Raiders. The team has struggled to meet expectations, leading to significant changes across the franchise.

After parting ways with Derek Carr in 2023, the Raiders have spent the last two seasons without a reliable quarterback. Now, they are determined to secure an elite signal-caller this offseason—and Tom Brady is playing a key role in that effort.

Report: Tom Brady meets with star quarterback to sign him for the Raiders

The Raiders’ top priority this offseason is strengthening their quarterback room. Gardner Minshew, Aidan O’Connell, and Desmond Ridder have failed to provide the stability the team needs, and finding a capable leader under center is crucial for success in the NFL.

Rumors suggest the Raiders could trade up in the 2025 NFL Draft to land a top-tier quarterback. However, if that plan falls through, they are expected to pursue a veteran signal-caller instead.

With Pete Carroll taking over as head coach, speculation arose that he might reunite with Russell Wilson if the Steelers decide to move on from him. However, it appears Tom Brady has other plans for the Raiders’ starting quarterback job.

According to Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, who works alongside Brady at the network, the Raiders’ part-owner has already met with Matthew Stafford to convince him to sign with Las Vegas. The reported meeting took place at Brady’s home in Montana.

Matthew Stafford, quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams

NFL insider Ian Rapoport responded to the report, claiming the meeting was “unplanned” and that Brady had no intention of recruiting Stafford. However, Schultz fired back with a bold response: “If you really think Tom Brady and Matthew Stafford just happened to run into each other at a ski resort in Montana—of all places—at the exact same time, I’ve got a bridge to sell you.”

Could the Raiders land Matthew Stafford this offseason?

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Rams have given Matthew Stafford permission to explore trade options. However, any move would require a compelling offer for the Super Bowl LVI champion.

The Raiders, holding the 6th overall pick in the upcoming draft, are in a strong position. If no elite quarterback is available when they are on the clock, they could use the pick as part of a trade package to acquire Stafford and solidify their quarterback situation for 2025 and beyond.

