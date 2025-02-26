NFL News: Tom Brady reportedly targeting Super Bowl champion QB for Las Vegas Raiders

Tom Brady‘s role as a minority owner allows the NFL legend to have a major say in the Las Vegas Raiders‘ decisions for the next campaign. With a revamped roster in mind, the former New England Patriots player has reportedly shown interest in signing a Super Bowl champion.

The Raiders were one of the worst teams last season and are looking to improve their team heading into the new season. The Las Vegas franchise enters the 2025 NFL season in a strong financial position with approximately $108 million in salary cap space, the fifth highest in the league.

With this salary cap space, the Raiders have the flexibility to address multiple roster needs and consider re-signing key players. The goal is to improve results, and Brady has set his sights on a Super Bowl champion.

Which Super Bowl champion is on the radar of Brady’s Raiders?

The Super Bowl champion that Brady and the Raiders are interested in is none other than Matthew Stafford. The Patriots legend has reportedly been in contact with the Los Angeles Rams quarterback’s agents about the possibility of him playing for the Raiders next season, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The GOAT is said to have had a communication to negotiate for the 37-year-old veteran.

Matthew Stafford, quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles told Stafford’s representatives that they can negotiate with other teams. Meanwhile, for the signing to happen, the Raiders would have to reach an agreement with the Rams on trade compensation and pay more than the $27 million the 37-year-old quarterback is guaranteed next season.

Where will Stafford play in the 2025 NFL season?

Rumors about Stafford’s continuity in the league are starting to grow, and Brady’s interest comes at an opportune time, with Aaron Rodgers being linked to the Rams. Los Angeles has publicly admitted that they want to keep Stafford, who was a champion with the franchise in the 2022 Super Bowl. The next few days will be crucial.

What NFL Draft position do the Raiders have?

Another possible source of new names for Brady’s Raiders is the draft. Las Vegas owns the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They also acquired an additional third-round pick, No. 73, after a trade with the Jets in October 2024 in which they parted with wide receiver Davante Adams.