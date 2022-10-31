The Green Bay Packers suffered their fourth straight defeat on Sunday night against the Bills. In his postgame press conference, head coach Matt LaFleur sent a warning to his players.

There was no room for an upset on Sunday night. The Packers couldn't overcome the odds in their trip to Buffalo on Sunday night, losing to the Bills 27-17 to make it four defeats in a row this year.

Eight weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Green Bay (3-5) has plenty of work to do to get back on track. Once again, have struggled on both sides of the ball despite a late comeback attempt.

However, it wasn't the result what upset Matt LaFleur the most. Quay Walker was ejected for shoving a Bills practice squad player on the sidelines, the type of reaction the Packers head coach will not tolerate.

Matt LaFleur warns Packers what he has zero tolerance for

“I told him on the field, ‘It’s always the second guy, and you’ve got to keep your poise,'” LaFleur said of Walker, via ProFootballTalk. Though this time it was the rookie linebacker, LaFleur reminded that his message goes for everyone.

“That’s something we talk about, we stress all the time, we show clips of guys around the league losing their mind, and it’s an unfortunate lesson that he’s got to learn. And I hope it’s a reminder for everyone on our football team. That’s the kind of stuff I have zero tolerance for. Mistakes are gonna happen, but losing your cool, losing your poise, putting your team in jeopardy, I’ve got no tolerance for that.”

Aaron Rodgers tries to keep it together after fourth straight loss

On the other hand, Aaron Rodgers tried to keep his cool after the loss. The Packers quarterback has been extremely blunt this year, but he didn't want to say anything he could later regret.

"I think that the most important thing is to take a beat after frustration like this. The last thing you want is to respond in emotion. So take a beat. Let it sit," Rodgers said. Though the defeats are starting to pile up, he doesn't seem nervous.

"I don’t feel any added pressure. I’d like more on me," Rodgers added. "I like the pressure. I enjoy the opportunity to throw the ball down the field. Hopefully we’ll have the opportunity next week. Gotta get guys healthy."

Things haven't gone according to plan for the Packers this season, as they sit second in the NFC North while the Vikings are in control at 6-1. Green Bay has an opportunity to bounce back next week against the 1-6 Lions.