The NFL is dealing with a major problem. Last April, Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions, as well as Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders, were suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games.

Furthermore, Stanley Berryhill and Jameson Williams of the Detroit Lions were also suspended for the team’s first six regular season games of the 2023 season. The problem just kept growing.

Not so long ago, star wide receiver Calvin Ridley was suspended indefinitely for betting on games and has just been recently reinstated. He lost almost $11 million on salary. Now, a new report has shocked the NFL.

NFL player lost $8 million on gambling

The league’s gambling policy forbids anyone in the NFL from engaging in any form of gambling at any club, league facility or venue, including the practice facility.

However, according to a report from NBC Sports, one NFL player lost $8 million gambling during the 2022 season. Though the league source didn’t reveal the name, that number is just shocking as it goes way beyond what many players make of annual salary.

It’s important to remember that players are indeed allowed to bet in other sports. That’s why, in the article published by Mike Florio, the controversy is massive as players haven’t been restricted to manage properly the big flow of cash they’re receiving.