The fight for the NFL broadcasting rights continues and this time three big tech companies want to get the NFL Sunday Ticket deal, but the league will be the one to decide who they sell the rights to.

The upcoming 2022-2023 NFL season will be slightly different in regards to broadcasting of the NFL Sunday Ticket as after 30 years DirecTV and the league will end their business relationship. For now there is no other network although the announcement will be made sooner rather than later.

DirecTV will stop offering the NFL Sunday Ticket at the end of the 2022 season, for now they remain the providers of said service until the NFL reaches an agreement with a new network, but the league wants the new network to have a greater reach as for online streaming.

The first time that the NFL Sunday Ticket was offered to the public was in the 20th century, specifically in the mid-90s. Since 2014, DirecTV has paid the NFL $1.5 billion per year for the exclusive rights to distribute the content.

What is the other big tech company that bid for the NFL Sunday Ticket rights?

Amazon and Apple are the two main bidders when it comes to big tech companies, another bidder is ESPN but they are more sports networks than tech company. The new candidate among the bidders is Google, they submitted a bid for Sunday Ticket to offer the service through YouTube.

Google already has a big sports offer on YouTube and other platforms, it is not certain that they will win the bid but the company is willing to pay what the NFL is asking for the rights. Another important point is that YouTube is much bigger than Amazon and Apple TV.

It is not confirmed yet but it is very likely that bidders will have to pay around $2.5 billion per year for the NFL Sunday Ticket rights starting in the 2023 season.