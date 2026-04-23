NY Giants, Cowboys trade could be possible thanks to NY Jets in NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is set to be truly unpredictable. Though despised NFC East rivals, the New York Giants could end up making a trade with Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys. For that to happen, however, the New York Jets and other teams must do their part.

According to NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, if EDGE David Bailey falls all the way to No. 5 in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Giants will look to trade down, and the Cowboys (in need of a star edge pass rusher) could be the team most willing to foot the bill on Joe Schoen and company’s demands.

There will be other teams looking to move up for David Bailey, whose profile speaks for itself, such as the Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints, but none as desperate as Jones‘ organization might be. Still, the odds of the Giants handing a talent like Bailey to the Cowboys on a silver platter seem to be low—though not non-existent.

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NY Giants are up for crucial NFL Draft

The Giants, along with the Cowboys and Jets, are among the teams with multiple first-round picks in 2026. That means they’ve been dealt a strong hand in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, it’s up to them to play their cards right. If they do, they may walk out of Day 1 as the biggest winners.

David Bailey of Texas Tech during 2026 NFL Combine

But if they mishandle things, they could watch their house of cards come crashing down, as the organization continues to go up in flames instead of rising like a phoenix.

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Could Bailey fall to No. 5?

Unfortunately for the Giants, it’s unlikely Bailey even makes it to the fifth overall pick. For that to occur, the Jets would have to pass on him with the No. 2 selection, followed by the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans, No. 3 and No. 4 respectively. Although Bailey downplayed his cancelled pre-draft visit with the Jets, where there’s smoke, there’s fire. Something might be off.

Crazier things have happened in the NFL Draft. Unexpected drops are rare, but not unprecedented. All options remain on the table. After the Giants got an update on Jeremiyah Love plans by the Cardinals and Titans, they must keep an eye on Bailey, as well.

Would Giants be willing to trade places with Cowboys?

The Giants have no pressing need for another star pass rusher off the edge. At least, spending a hard-earned top-five first-round selection on one isn’t a sound business decision for the G-Men. However, not many teams are in such a comfortable position when it comes to EDGE players, so New York must stay alert for any team looking to move up.

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If the Cowboys are the only option, then the Giants will face a dilemma. Some might say business is business; others may argue divisional rivals must never be helped.

Both stances hold some truth, and thus the front office in East Rutherford may find itself between a rock and a hard place. How the Giants navigate such a scenario could very well decide the future of the organization heading into the 2026 NFL season.