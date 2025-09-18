Patrick Mahomes is facing an atypical start to an NFL season with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are 0-2 for the first time with him under center. Andy Reid and Travis Kelce did experience a winless start through two weeks, but not since 2014.

The situation is forcing the Chiefs to make uncomfortable questions, with a longtime assistant of Reid reportedly on the hot seat. But it has also led Kelce to question his own influence in Mahomes’ offense recently.

During a recent episode of his “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason, the Chiefs tight end revealed that, when things don’t go to plan, he feels too much pressure on his shoulders.

“You know how good you could be, and when things aren’t going smooth and the plays aren’t being made, you try to turn into Superman and you try to do too much,” Kelce said, as quoted by Chloe Godding of KMBC. “There’s a little bit of that, at least from me. I definitely felt that. … But at the same time, those instincts will come. Those instincts will come.

Travis Kelce stiff arms Cooper DeJean.

“And I think just running this Andy Reid offense, which hasn’t failed us yet … and just doing what our coaches ask us to do and what our teammates ask us to do. Just keeping that focus going forward, keeping the energy up and the focus up and the attention to detail up, it’ll all iron itself out.”

Patrick Mahomes lets Travis Kelce know Chiefs want him to be himself

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Mahomes was asked about Kelce’s comments. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear that the team doesn’t want the tight end to feel pressure, instead, it wants Kelce to be himself on the field.

“I don’t feel like we ask for too much from him. We ask for him to be out there and be himself, and that’s enough for us,” Mahomes said, as quoted by Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

It has been a slow start for the Chiefs’ offense in 2025. Kelce is second in targets (10), receptions (6), and receiving yards (108) behind Marquise “Hollywood” Brown—but only he and Tyquan Thornton caught touchdown passes in the first two weeks.

Andy Reid downplays Travis Kelce’s sideline outbursts

Kelce looked particularly frustrated with the lack of execution last time out, as the broadcast of the Chiefs’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles showed the tight end yelling on the sideline after a scramble from Mahomes.

Reid downplayed Kelce’s outburst after the game: “He was trying to get guys fired up and going, I mean, that’s him. Every week, if you keep an eye on him. He’s all in all the time. So, that’s the way he was today.”

On Sunday, Kelce also dropped a great pass from Mahomes near the end zone, which ended in an interception. Kelce made it clear to Mahomes and Reid that he’s taking responsibility for that situation, even if the quarterback had previously blamed himself for the pick.

A chance to bounce back

Kelce and Mahomes will have an opportunity to redeem themselves on the national spotlight in Week 3, when they visit the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on “Sunday Night Football” as both teams aim to avoid a 0-3 start.