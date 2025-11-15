Trending topics:
Patriots hit Drake Maye with tough news as key teammate lands on injured reserve

The New England Patriots are riding a great wave of momentum, but unfortunately they’ve been hit with tough news, as a key teammate of Drake Maye has now landed on injured reserve.

By Fernando Franco Puga

QB Drake Maye of the New England Patriots (2025)
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesQB Drake Maye of the New England Patriots (2025)

Against all odds, the Patriots sit atop the AFC with an impressive 9-2 record. However, their aspirations have taken a major blow, as they will be without a crucial player for at least four games.

On Saturday, the Patriots placed Milton Williams on IR due to an ankle injury. The defensive tackle joined the club this year and has been a key asset in New England’s strong defensive unit.

Milton Williams suffers ankle injury: How many games will he miss?

Earlier this year, the Patriots decided to add Milton Williams, who hit free agency after the Philadelphia Eagles opted not to offer him a new contract.

Williams signed a four-year, $104 million deal with New England after playing a significant role in helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LIX. He was one of the most sought-after free agents on the market.

His ankle injury will sideline him for at least four weeks after being placed on IR. Fortunately for New England, he will only miss three games, as the Patriots have a bye in Week 14.

Drake Maye’s key weapon showers QB in praise after Patriots beat NY Jets on Week 11’s TNF

see also

Drake Maye’s key weapon showers QB in praise after Patriots beat NY Jets on Week 11’s TNF

If he recovers within the expected four-week window, Williams would miss matchups against the Cincinnati Bengals, New York Giants, and Buffalo Bills.

Williams has had a very solid 2025 season. With 3.5 sacks so far, he was on pace to break his personal best of five—but this injury may get in the way of that goal.

