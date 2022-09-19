Philadelphia Eagles play against Minnesota Vikings for a game in the Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings meet in a Week 2 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on September 19, 2022 at 8:30 PM (ET). Two undefeated teams play to build a winning streak. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) which also includes the NFLRedZone Channel to watch all the touchdowns on Sunday.

The Eagles won during the first week of the 2022 season against the Detroit Lions, but that game was not easy as the Lions never stopped scoring touchdowns. But the Eagles won 38-35 with no touchdown passes.

The Vikings gave the Green Bay Packers a serious blow winning against them at home 23-7, that victory was perfect to send a message to the other teams in the same division saying that they are ready to fight and win the division.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings: Kick-Off Time

Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings play for the Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Monday, September 19 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Australia: 9:30 AM (AEST) September 20

Canada: 8:30 PM (EDT)

China: 7:30 AM September 20

Germany: 1:30 AM (CEST) September 20

Ireland: 12:30 AM (IST) September 20

Mexico: 6:30 PM (CDT)

US: 8:30 PM (ET)

UK: 12:30 AM (BST) September 20

Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 2 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States and other options to watch this game in the US are ABC, ESPN+.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings: Predictions And Odds

Philadelphia Eagles are home favorites with -2.5 spread and 1.72 moneyline that will pay $172 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have the same record as the visitors. Minnesota Vikings are underdogs with +2.5 ATS and 2.15 moneyline. The totals are offered at 50.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: Vikings +2.5.

BetMGM Philadelphia Eagles -2.5 / 1.72 Totals 50.5 Minnesota Vikings +2.5 / 2.15

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

The best way to watch all the touchdowns at the same time is with NFL RedZone and the best thing is that channel is available on most satellite services and live streaming services.