Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 NFL Week 10 in your country

Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders meet in a Week 10 game of the 2022 NFL regular season. This game will be held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on November 14, 2022 at 8:20 PM (ET). The home team wants this season to be perfect. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country.

The Eagles are close to setting a top notch record if they win this game, so far the Eagles have eight perfect wins, most recently against the Houston Texans 29-17 on the road.

The Commanders lost in Week 9 to the Minnesota Vikings 17-20 in what was the end of their three-week winning streak. The Commanders' record is negative with four wins and five losses.

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders: Kick-Off Time

Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders play for the Week 10 of the 2022 NFL regular season on Monday, November 14 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

Australia: 12:20 PM (AEST) November 14

Canada: 8:20 PM (EDT)

China: 9:20 AM November 14

Germany: 2:20 AM (CEST) November 14

Ireland: 1:20 AM (IST) November 14

Mexico: 7:20 PM (CDT)

US: 8:20 PM (ET)

UK: 1:20 AM (BST) November 14

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The NFL is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Week 10 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you would like to watch NFL games in China, Ireland, Germany, UK, Mexico and Australia, your best option is NFL Game Pass. That’s the only option that offers all the 272 games during the 18-week period.

There are other limited options that offer few NFL games per week: China (NFL On Tencent), Germany (Ran.de), Ireland (Sky Sports), UK (Sky Sports), Australia (Foxtel), Mexico (ESPN, FOX)

Philadelphia Eagles vs Washington Commanders: Predictions And Odds

Philadelphia Eagles are favorites at home with -11 spread and 1.18 moneyline that will pay $118 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a perfect home record. Washington Commanders are underdogs with +11 ATS and 5.00 moneyline. The totals are offered at 43.5 points. The best pick for this NFL WEEK 10 game is: Over 43.5.

BetMGM Philadelphia Eagles -11 / 1.18 Totals 43.5 Washington Commanders +11 / 5.00

* Odds via BetMGM

How to get and watch NFL RedZone

