The Kansas City Chiefs face off with the San Francisco 49ers in a rematch of Super Bowl LIV in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL Season. The game will be played on Sunday, October 23 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Here you can find the kickoff time and how to watch it or live stream online free in your country. In the US, you can enjoy the game in fuboTV (7-day free trial) and NFL RedZone. If you're in Canada, tune in to DAZN.

The San Francisco 49ers are all-in to win the Super Bowl this year and so they made a blockbuster trade to get RB Christian McCaffrey from the Carolina Panthers. If QB Jimmy Garoppolo plays without mistakes and the defense maintains its great quality, Kyle Shanahan's team could be the new favorite to win the NFC. This week, the Kansas City Chiefs are a tremendous challenge to prove that.

One thing doesn't change in the AFC: the Chiefs are one of the teams to beat year after year. Although Kansas City lost a thriller at home 24-20 with Buffalo, everything points towards a rematch with the Bills in the playoffs. Still, in order to achieve that, Patrick Mahomes and company must secure the AFC West in a tight race with the Chargers. This game will bring good memories for Andy Reid's squad. On February 2, 2020, the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 to win the Vince Lombardi trophy at Miami.

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Kickoff Time

Australia: 6:25 AM (AEST) (Monday, October 24)

Canada: 4:25 PM (ET)

China: 4:25 AM (CST) (Monday, October 24)

Germany: 10:25 PM

Ireland: 9:25 PM

Mexico: 3:25 PM (CDMX)

US: 4:25 PM (ET)

UK: 9:25 PM

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Canada: DAZN, NFL RedZone.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Mexico: Fox Sports, Sky NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), NFL RedZone, FOX.

UK: NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Chiefs are a slight 1.5-point favorite on the road. The moneyline is +105 for the San Francisco 49ers and -125 for Kansas City. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM San Francisco 49ers +105 Totals (Over/Under) 48.5 points Kansas City Chiefs -125

*Odds via BetMGM

San Francisco 49ers vs Kansas City Chiefs: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

