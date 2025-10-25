Trending topics:
NFL

Jets forced to make tough QB1 decision after key update on Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor

The New York Jets were undecided on their starting quarterback for Week 8. However, they’ve now been forced to choose between Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor following a key update on one of them.

By Fernando Franco Puga

Justin Fields is 0-7 with the Jets in the 2025 NFL season
© Evan Bernstein/Getty ImagesJustin Fields is 0-7 with the Jets in the 2025 NFL season

The New York Jets are not enjoying a strong 2025 NFL season. Ahead of Week 8, HC Aaron Glenn was undecided on the team’s QB1, but a key update has now forced him to choose between Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor.

Throughout the week, Aaron Glenn faced repeated questions about which quarterback would start in Week 8 against the Bengals. Now, the head coach has had to make a decision due to a crucial injury update.

On Saturday, Jets insider Brian Coz reported that Tyrod Taylor has been ruled out of Sunday’s game with a bone bruise on his knee, forcing the Jets to start Justin Fields for at least one more week.

Advertisement

Justin Fields has one more week to prove himself to the Jets

The Jets’ 0-7 start is not helping Justin Fields in his bid to secure the starting QB job. He has struggled to elevate New York to a competitive level, and the team is on pace to finish with the worst record of the season.

In recent days, owner Woody Johnson stated that the Jets needed a change at the quarterback position, criticizing Fields over his poor performances. Nevertheless, Taylor’s injury has postponed any potential change for at least one more week.

Advertisement
Aaron Glenn gives ominous update on Jets’ situation regarding the QB battle between Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor

see also

Aaron Glenn gives ominous update on Jets’ situation regarding the QB battle between Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor

Week 8 presents a key opportunity for Fields to make a statement and keep his job. The Bengals come off a significant victory against the Steelers, but their defense is still not regarded as particularly reliable.

Justin Fields will also be without Garrett Wilson for this game, which will impact his performance. However, the QB must find other key weapons against the Bengals to secure a win and extend his tenure as the starter.

Advertisement

New York’s hospital

Not only is Garrett Wilson out, but several other key offensive players have also been ruled out or are listed as questionable, which is far from ideal for Fields.

Tyrod Taylor remains cautious on possible start over Justin Fields for Jets vs Bengals in Week 8

see also

Tyrod Taylor remains cautious on possible start over Justin Fields for Jets vs Bengals in Week 8

Wide receivers Kene Nwangwu, Irvin Charles, and Josh Reynolds are out. Tight end Mason Taylor and running back Breece Hall are questionable. Justin Fields undoubtedly is in a tough spot.

Advertisement

Survey

Who will win?

ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

fernando franco puga
Fernando Franco Puga
ALSO READ
Aaron Glenn gives ominous update on Jets’ situation regarding the QB battle between Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor
NFL

Aaron Glenn gives ominous update on Jets’ situation regarding the QB battle between Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor

Tyrod Taylor remains cautious on possible start over Justin Fields for Jets vs Bengals in Week 8
NFL

Tyrod Taylor remains cautious on possible start over Justin Fields for Jets vs Bengals in Week 8

Jets owner makes strong statement about Rodgers after Fields’ poor performances
NFL

Jets owner makes strong statement about Rodgers after Fields’ poor performances

Kyle Shanahan provides significant injury update on Mac Jones, Brock Purdy’s key weapon in the 49ers
NFL

Kyle Shanahan provides significant injury update on Mac Jones, Brock Purdy’s key weapon in the 49ers

Better Collective Logo