Sean McVay reveals key weakness in Rams after tough loss to Eagles

The Los Angeles Rams’ visit to Philadelphia was billed as a clash between two undefeated teams and legitimate title contenders. In the end, it was the Eagles who came out on top — and head coach Sean McVay knows exactly where one of his team’s biggest shortcomings was in the matchup.

Speaking to the media after his team’s 33–26 loss on the road, the veteran head coach admitted that the Rams needed to be more clinical in the red zone in order to put the game away when it mattered most.

“Ultimately we got to be better in the red area,” McVay firmly stated to the press. With this loss, Los Angeles dropped to 1–2, further tightening the standings in the NFC West.

Despite the loss, McVay praised the effort from his offense — particularly the performance of quarterback Matthew Stafford. “I love Matthew, i’m really grateful that he is leading the way.”

Stafford frustrated by final result

Matthew Stafford knew he was going up against a top-tier team in the Eagles, and that raising his level would be crucial to securing a positive result. Unfortunately, despite his efforts, a late miscue cost the Rams their chance to remain undefeated this season.

“Good battle, obviously good football team across the way,” the QB said. “It’s frustrating… I can be better.”

What’s next for the Rams?

With the main goal of quickly bouncing back from the loss to the Eagles, here are the upcoming games the Rams will have ahead of them:

vs Indianapolis Colts, September 28

vs San Francisco 49ers, October 2

@ Baltimore Ravens, October 12

@ Jacksonville Jaguars, October 19

Bye Week

