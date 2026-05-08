Todd Monken won’t have Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for the 2026 NFL season as Browns put him on PUP list

As Todd Monken prepares for his debut season with the Cleveland Browns, the team confirmed linebacker Jeremy Owusu-Koramoah won't be part of the 90-man roster, barring him from playing in the 2026 NFL season.

Todd Monken hasn’t even made his debut as the Cleveland Browns head coach but he’s received plenty of bad news. Now, the team has placed linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on the Physically Unable to Perform list, effectively ending all hopes of him playing in the 2026 NFL season.

By placing him on the PUP list at this point of the year, it means Owusu-Koramoah will not make the 90-man roster, and prohibits the Browns from activating him at any point in this season.

Owusu-Koramoah hasn’t played a snap since October 24th, when he suffered a neck injury. In February, the reports stated that the linebacker might never play football again. Hence, this move all but made that statement grow in credibility.

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Owusu-Koramoah was a very talented player

A Pro Bowler in 2023, Owusu-Koramoah has 308 career-tackles, eight sacks, three interceptions, six forced fumbles, and 14 quarterback hits. He is just 26 years old, but his injury has corrupted what was once thought as a very promising career.

Browns LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was just carted off of the field after taking this hit by Derrick Henry.



Not a good looking hit at all. pic.twitter.com/jw0IURIABq — Arye Pulli (@AryePulliNFL) October 27, 2024

While the Browns have still kept a great defense without Koramoah, he is still a player that if healthy, could really be impactful. Of course, the priority is mainly his health and well-being.

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What is exactly Owusu-Koramoah’s injury?

His injury came after running back Derrick Henry collided with him at full-speed. The hit caused his neck to compress and his head to snap back violently. This also puts his spinal area in jeopardy. Hence, his movement could very well be damaged if he returns without proper clearance.