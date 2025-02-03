Travis Kelce reveals clear insights into his future career plans and the Chiefs’ role in them

Travis Kelce is approaching the final year of his contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, with his last salary payout scheduled for the 2025 season. However, he recently made it clear what his future plans would be and the role the current franchise, where he has been playing since 2013, will play in them.

According to Kelce’s statements during the Super Bowl Opening Night, he revealed his plan for the next three years, saying, “Where will I be in 3 years? Hopefully still playing football…” More importantly, he emphasized that he wants to stay with the Chiefs, stating, “I plan on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football.”

It’s worth noting that Kelce has an option to leave before the start of the upcoming season, as stipulated in his contract. But the tight end, who has won three Super Bowl rings, also said, “I still have a lot of good football left in me.” He would also be open to other opportunities, mentioning, “I’ve set myself up for other opportunities in my life,” indicating that he could take different paths in the league if necessary.

Developing story…