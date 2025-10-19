Why is Justin Fields not playing today for Jets vs Panthers in the second half?

The New York Jets are hosting the Carolina Panthers and things didn’t look good in the first half. Desperate to get their first win of the season, the home team benched Justin Fields in favor of Tyrod Taylor, but why did they do it?

Fields suffered a big blow earlier in the game but the reason for his benching was not that, it’s because of his bad form. Taylor will try to get the offense a bit more tempo in hopes of scoring points. Fields wasn’t able to do so.

The Jets recorded just three points with Fields under center. The quarterback himself had a bad outing. He completed 6/12 passes for 46 yards. He added 22 rushing yards.

Tyrod Taylor brings some sort of new hope

Taylor is more of a pocket passer compared to Fields. An argument can be made for him being more accurate but his big edge over Fields is actually how he can read defenses. That itself should help the Jets move the ball better.

Taylor is still a below-par QB in the league. Still, it seems like the Fields experiment might be in its final hours. Whether Taylor remains as QB1 next week or not remains to be seen, but head coach Aaron Glenn seems ready to open the book and see other options.

The Jets problems go way beyond the QB

Don’t get it twisted, QB play is one of the biggest problems the team has. But, other teams have that issue too and the Jets are the only winless team in the league. The coaching is one of the biggest issues.

Aaron Glenn hasn’t proved that he can be a head coach in the NFL. The Jets have no discipline, the defense is a rollercoaster, the offense harms no one and the clock management is one of the league’s worst. There is no end in sight for the Jets losing streak.