Will Brock Purdy play Week 5 vs Rams? Kyle Shanahan puts 49ers QB in doubt for TNF

Brock Purdy was back under center for the San Francisco 49ers in Week 4 on a losing effort. However, having him back was a good sign… Until head coach Kyle Shanahan shed some doubts over his status for the Thursday Night Football game against divisional rivals Los Angeles Rams.

Speaking to David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com, Shanahan said, “I talked to him [Purdy] on the phone last night, and he said it was starting to bother him a little bit last night. But nothing during the game at all.” Purdy suffered a turf toe injury of minor extent, but was still sidelined two weeks.

His return didn’t help the 49ers against the Jacksonville Jaguars as they still lost the game and Purdy had two interceptions. However, he still completed 22 of 38 passes and racked up 309 yards with two touchdowns.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Purdy’s not the only one in doubt for TNF vs Rams

Shanahan said Purdy will get some further observation. If he is not ready to go, Mac Jones will be under center again. However, Purdy was not the only concern Shanahan had after the game ended.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

Ricky Pearsall came into the contest with a knee issue. After the game, Shanahan said he sustained a “minor PCL” injury. “Obviously, a huge concern with the Thursday night game and stuff, but we’re not expecting it to be too bad,” the 49ers coach said.

Advertisement

see also Brock Purdy’s net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers?

The 49ers and Rams momentums are very different

The 49ers fell to 3-1 against the Jaguars as they lost 26-21. They had three turnovers but the good side is they had 6.2 yards per play and more total yards than their opponents. San Francisco also converted 8/13 third downs. Hence, if the team can clean up the turnover issue, they more than likely win that game.

Advertisement

The Rams, however, just became the first team to beat the Indianapolis Colts this season. Stafford threw for 375 yards and three touchowns. Puka Nacua is solidifying himself as one of the best receivers in football. He had 13 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown against the Colts. One team just lost for the first time, the other just beat and otherwise unbeaten franchise.