Will Cam Heyward play in Steelers vs. Jets in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are ready to face the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season. As that happens, the black-and-gold are wondering if their All Pro defensive end, Cam Heyward, will play in the game. The doubts come from both sides having a contract dispute.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, reported that Heyward is in uniform and ready to roll. This comes after both sides reached an agreement on a revised deal that will add over $3 million in incentives this season. The whole salary Heyward could earn this season could go up to $18 million. This was reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Given the fact that this happened late yesterday, Heyward’s status for today’s game vs. the Jets was uncertain. Now, it seems like no more financial issues will make Heyward unavailable for the rest of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

T.J. Watt and Heyward are one of the scariest duos in NFL

When you pair an All Pro defensive end like Heyward and a future Hall of Famer pass rusher in T.J. Watt, you instantly get one of the best defensive lines in the NFL. That’s what the Steelers have. The Jets have some issues in the offensive line, which could spell trouble going against this duo.

TJ Watt, edge rusher of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Advertisement

Between both Watt and Heyward, they added 19.5 sacks, 132 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 47 QB hits last season. Both went to the Pro Bowl as well, with Watt getting a second-team All Pro selection and Heyward getting a first-team All Pro honor.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Jets QB Justin Fields takes a stance on adding fuel to the fire ahead of game vs Aaron Rodgers’ Steelers

Week 1 also means something for the Steelers’ offense

Aaron Rodgers‘ departure from the New York Jets was not friendly. He flew across the country to get a 15-minute meeting to tell him he was not in the plans of new head coach Aaron Glenn. Now the Steelers quarterback, Rodgers has the chance to bring revenge back to where he was not welcomed.

Advertisement

On the other hand, former Steelers quarterback, Justin Fields, was appointed as Rodgers’ replacement on the Jets. Hence, it’s also a revenge game for him after he was benched last season despite having a 4-2 record. Rodgers will try to work his magic while he hopes Heyward and Watt help him with defending Fields.