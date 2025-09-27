The Dallas Cowboys are expected to be without CeeDee Lamb for at least three weeks. For that reason, the NFC East team has acquired a new wide receiver to support Dak Prescott in their tough Week 4 matchup against the Packers.

The Cowboys need a standout performance in Week 4. They will host the Packers with Micah Parsons returning to his old home, but without CeeDee Lamb to help Dak Prescott.

Following the injury to their star wideout, the Cowboys have decided to add depth at the position. Jalen Moreno-Cropper has been elevated from the practice squad and will participate in Sunday’s game against Green Bay.

Who is Jalen Moreno-Cropper?

Jalen Moreno-Cropper entered the NFL in 2023 as an undrafted free agent. He has had several stints with the Cowboys, but it wasn’t until 2024 that he made his first official appearance for Dallas.

Moreno-Cropper has only played in one game and did not record any targets. He was signed to the practice squad earlier this year and was elevated on Saturday for the upcoming game against the Packers.

The wide receiver had a solid college career at Fresno State, totaling 220 receptions for 2,701 yards and 21 touchdowns. Now, he hopes to become a reliable option for Prescott and make a statement to secure a spot on the 53-man roster this season.

When will CeeDee Lamb return?

The loss of CeeDee Lamb is significant for the Cowboys. The talented wideout suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3 and is expected to miss three to four weeks.

According to reports, the Cowboys are considering to place Lamb on injured reserve. However, they have not done so yet, which could indicate he might return before the full four-week IR period.

