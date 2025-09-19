NHL News: Andre Tourigny’s Mammoth face depth challenge after key forward is sidelined week-to-week with lower-body injury

The Utah Mammoth got an early jolt ahead of their 2025-26 NHL season opener as forward Alexander Kerfoot was announced week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

The 31-year-old, a key contributor for the team last season, will miss practice and early-season preparation as the Mammoth aim to fine-tune their roster under a new team identity.

“INJURY UPDATE: @utahmammoth forward Alexander Kerfoot will be listed as week to week (lower-body),” the team’s PR office confirmed Thursday via X.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kerfoot, who tallied 11 goals and 28 points in 81 games for Utah last season, is in the final year of his one-year, $3 million contract. The forward will become an unrestricted free agent next summer, adding pressure on the Mammoth to find internal options to fill the void during his absence.

Advertisement

How will the Mammoth adjust without Kerfoot?

A fifth-round pick (150th overall) by the New Jersey Devils in 2012, Kerfoot began his NHL career with the Colorado Avalanche, spending two seasons in Denver before being traded to the Toronto Maple Leafs in July 2019 alongside Tyson Barrie in exchange for Nazem Kadri. His experience and versatility make his absence notable for a team looking to establish consistency early in the season.

Advertisement

see also NHL News: Sabres star Rasmus Dahlin opens up about fiancée Carolina Matovac’s health issues during offseason

Kerfoot has appeared in 605 career NHL games, posting 98 goals and 292 points while playing for the Avalanche, Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes, and Utah. His mix of scoring and playmaking will be difficult to replace, particularly for a squad navigating a rebranded season under the new Mammoth name.

Advertisement

Season opener looms

The Mammoth will begin their 2025-26 campaign on Oct. 9 against the Colorado Avalanche, and the team will need to adapt quickly to manage the impact of Kerfoot’s absence. While week-to-week projections provide some flexibility, the early injury could influence line combinations and ice time distribution as coach and management work to compensate for one of their more experienced forwards.

SurveyHow will the Mammoth cope without Alexander Kerfoot early in the season? How will the Mammoth cope without Alexander Kerfoot early in the season? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE

Advertisement