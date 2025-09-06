Trending topics:
NHL News: Golden Knights reportedly focused on keeping star Jack Eichel amid potential franchise-record deal

Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel is expected to sign a franchise-record deal as the team prioritizes keeping their top center ahead of the 2025–26 NHL season.

By Alexander Rosquez

Jack Eichel set for franchise-record deal with Golden Knights.
© (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)Jack Eichel set for franchise-record deal with Golden Knights.

As the 2025–26 NHL season approaches, all eyes in Vegas are on Jack Eichel. Entering the final year of his current contract with the Golden Knights, Eichel could soon be in line for a franchise-record deal, cementing his role as the team’s cornerstone.

General Manager Kelly McCrimmon confirmed that re-signing Eichel is a top priority. “That’s a priority,” he said. “He’s been a great player for our organization. I think our organization has been great for him. So, lots of interest, obviously, I think from both sides to make something work.”

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun echoed the sentiment, stating he would be “very surprised” if Eichel ultimately landed elsewhere. “The top priority at the moment, as he said, is to get Eichel extended,” LeBrun noted. “It’s still early stages. It doesn’t sound like anything is imminent, but there’s a lot of time to get it done.”

Will Jack Eichel stay in Vegas or test free agency?

Eichel, the second overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft, has been a driving force for the Golden Knights since his trade from the Buffalo Sabres in November 2021. He helped Vegas capture its first Stanley Cup in the 2022–23 season and delivered a career-high 94 points in 77 games during the 2024 campaign, with 28 goals and 66 assists.

Jack Eichel sjate with the puck for the Golden Knights during the 2024–25 season. (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

Jack Eichel sjate with the puck for the Golden Knights during the 2024–25 season. (Photo by Leila Devlin/Getty Images)

The coming months will be crucial as both sides work toward a long-term agreement. Securing Eichel’s services remains central to the Golden Knights’ strategy as they prepare for another championship push in 2025–26.

