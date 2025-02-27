NHL News: Nathan MacKinnon admits key difference after Mikko Rantanen’s departure from Colorado

The NHL was shocked to learn of the blockbuster trade involving Colorado Avalanche lynchpin Mikko Rantanen and Carolina Hurricanes star Martin Necas in January. However, some weeks have passed since, and both teams have learned to adapt with their reshaped rosters. While Rantanen hasn’t gotten off to the best start in Raleigh, Necas has been sensational in Denver. Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon dropped a bold message on how the team’s changed since Necas’ arrival, or Rantanen’s departure.

Colorado snapped its two-game losing streak with a commanding 5-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Necas was outstanding, recording three assists in the win and proving he didn’t need any adaptation period—hitting the ground running.

As with every major player movement in the NHL, it’s inevitable that the players being exchanged are compared through head-to-head statistics in their new homes. So far, Necas holds the upper hand over Rantanen, though neither player is concerned with that—both are focused on helping their teams hoist Lord Stanley.

However, MacKinnon may have been the latest to stir the pot in post-trade discussions, as he pointed out a clear difference in his game—particularly on the power play—after Rantanen was traded to Carolina.

Nathan MacKinnon #29 of Team Canada plays against Team Finland in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at TD Garden on February 17, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts.

“It’s just a different setup I think. I’m going to the net a little bit more with [Necas],” MacKinnon said about the power play setup with Necas, via NHL.com. “He was such a good half-wall player in Carolina. Obviously, I watched a lot of video on him when he came here, and he was so good on the half wall. So, I don’t want to hog it too much, and I think a little rotation is always pretty good. I think it confuses them a little bit.”

Close friends

While MacKinnon appreciates the immediate impact Necas has had in Colorado, it doesn’t diminish his lasting bond—with Rantanen, both on and off the ice. After the trade, MacKinnon had shared a very emotional message about his former teammate.

Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Carolina Hurricanes skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on January 25, 2025 in Elmont, New York.

However, the NHL is a business, and friendships often take a backseat to championships in the list of priorities. Colorado believed Necas could give them the upper hand in a potential Stanley Cup Playoffs series, and so far, so good. That said, playoff hockey is a different monster, and the tables could easily turn in the post-blockbuster trade debate.

“It’s definitely working for my game,” Necas said about the trade, via NHL.com. “They’re a puck-possession team, one of the best in the League for sure, along with Edmonton, I would say. It’s just fun to play with these guys, they’re great and it’s been a real pleasure to play with these guys.”