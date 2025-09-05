NHL News: Connor McDavid’s uncertain future with the Oilers opens the door to potential interest from teams like the Maple Leafs

Connor McDavid’s future with the Edmonton Oilers continues to be the hottest topic of the NHL offseason. Uncertainty lingers as the franchise captain expressed that his confidence in the team has never been higher “this year.” This statement has set off alarms across the league, drawing the attention of franchises like the Toronto Maple Leafs.

McDavid is in the final year of his eight-year contract with the Oilers, and his comment suggests that his stay in Edmonton could depend on the team’s immediate performance in the 2025-26 NHL season. In this context, the door opens for other interested teams.

The Maple Leafs are looking for a top-level forward to support Auston Matthews following Mitch Marner’s departure, and some rumors have suggested that McDavid could be an interesting option for next year. In this sense, recent information reinforces the possibility of outside interest, adding uncertainty to the Oilers captain’s future.

Will McDavid leave the Oilers?

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman spoke on the 32 Thoughts Podcast, admitting that “he was surprised no extension is in place,” suggesting that the lack of news on a contract extension, combined with McDavid’s silence, could pave the way for a possible departure soon.

Connor McDavid at Amerant Bank Arena on June 12, 2025.

“The biggest thing his words have done is get other teams asking: is this real? Could Connor McDavid be an unrestricted free agent next July 1st?” said Friedman. It remains unclear what McDavid’s next destination in the NHL will be, or whether he will align with Edmonton’s goal of prioritizing his contract renewal.

Maple Leafs have already made a move in similar circumstances

McDavid’s situation could echo another move made by the Maple Leafs in 2018, when the franchise added John Tavares after his failed contract extension with the New York Islanders. The current context suggests that if a renewal isn’t finalized quickly, Toronto could replicate that strategy with the Oilers captain.