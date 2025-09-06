NHL News: Oilers’ Mattias Ekholm clarifies future plans amid final contract year, Connor McDavid factor

The Edmonton Oilers have tough choices looming as they balance their long-term future with immediate championship aspirations. While Connor McDavid’s next deal has dominated speculation, veteran defenseman Mattias Ekholm is quietly entering the final year of his contract—and he has made his intentions clear.

Ekholm, 35, has been a steadying force on Edmonton’s blue line since arriving from the Nashville Predators. Known for his defensive reliability and surprising offensive touch, he remains a vital piece of the roster despite his age. Last season, he logged over 22 minutes per game and finished with 33 points in 65 contests.

Speaking candidly about his future, the Swedish defenseman didn’t shy away from his desire to remain in Edmonton. “Absolutely I want to stay in Edmonton, but I know you have to take care of the big boys first. Once he (McDavid) gets done I’m sure we will talk. I’m getting up there (age) but I know what I bring,” Ekholm told Edmonton sports radio host Jason Gregor.

How much of a priority is Ekholm for the Oilers?

The Oilers’ front office has its hands full, with younger stars and franchise cornerstones needing attention. Ekholm himself acknowledged the situation, noting that family security also plays a role. “Obviously, it’s a contract year, but I’m also getting up there where I know what I bring on the ice and it’s not a huge deal (to wait),” he said, per The Fourth Period. “I also have a family, so I obviously want to make sure we have security of some sort.”

A veteran presence still making an impact

Since joining the Oilers, Ekholm has arguably played some of the best hockey of his career. He set a career-high with 11 goals during the 2023-24 season and was instrumental in helping Edmonton reach its second straight Stanley Cup Final, even as the team fell short against the Florida Panthers.

The McDavid domino effect

Connor McDavid’s contract situation remains the biggest storyline in Edmonton. The captain has reiterated his desire to stay but is taking his time to weigh all options — short term, long term, or even no term at all.

What comes next for Ekholm and Edmonton?

With one year left on the contract he originally signed in Nashville, Ekholm is focused on contributing while the Oilers work out bigger-picture deals. Whether an extension comes sooner or later may depend on how Edmonton manages its cap space after addressing McDavid’s future. For now, the veteran defenseman has left no doubt about his preference: staying in Oil Country.

