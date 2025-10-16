Why isn’t Carter Hart playing tonight, October 16, for Golden Knights vs Bruins?

Carter Hart is back in the NHL. Joining the Vegas Golden Knights for the 2025-26 season, the former second-round pick in 2016 will make his first league appearance since Janury 20, 2024. However, fans wonder if he will be in net when the Knights take on the Boston Bruins at T-Mobile Arena.

Hart’s addition could prove decisive for the Golden Knights down the stretch. Though Adin Hill led the NHL franchise in Las Vegas to its first Stanley Cup in 2023, concerns remain about his availability—and his reliability—on a nightly basis.

On that note, having Hart join the tandem can help Vegas reach another level in terms of goaltending. Still, Hart won’t be able to help out the Golden Knights on the ice for some time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why isn’t Hart playing against the Bruins?

Hart won’t make his debut for the Golden Knights on October 16, when the Bruins walk into T-Mobile Arena in Sin City. In fact, the 27-year-old goaltender won’t be allowed back on the ice before December 1st.

Carter Hart at T-Mobile Arena on October 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement

Although the former Flyers’ goalie was acquitted of all charges in the resolution of the Hockey Canada trial, the NHL still intervened with a sanction of its own for the five players involved. As a result, neither player was allowed to sign a new league contract until Oct. 15, and they can’t be back on the ice until December.

Advertisement

see also Carter Hart sends honest message to Mitch Marner, Golden Knights upon long-awaited return to the NHL

No contract yet

In addition to the NHL’s ruling on the players involved in the Hockey Canada trial, Hart can’t actually play for the Golden Knights for another reason. Although he’s technically a new member of the Las Vegas organization, Hart isn’t signed to a contract per se.

Advertisement

Instead, he’s currently on a professional tryout deal (PTO). For him to suit up for Vegas, he must first complete his tryout period and earn a standard contract with the team. All signs indicate he’ll put pen to paper sooner rather than later. Still, since Hart can’t man the crease until the final month of the year, the Golden Knights are in no rush to officially sign him.