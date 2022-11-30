Argentina will take on Australia at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in the US.

The knockout games are here. Argentina will battle Australia at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Read along to know more about the date, kickoff time and TV channel to watch or live stream the game for free. If you are in the US, it will be available on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Argentina in the end were able to be where they were projected to go. However, winning group C was much more complicated than they thought. Everything started unexpectedly because of their 2-1 loss vs Saudi Arabia, although they could wake up just on time. After consecutive wins over Mexico and Poland they finished in the first place.

Australia were definitely one of the big surprises of the tournament. After a tough start vs France that resulted in a 4-1 loss, they were able to recover in a great way. Not only they beat Tunisia, but they repeated that score against Denmark in a game they had to win. They will probably be exceeding expectations from now on, although they are going to try to be in the top 8.

Argentina vs Australia: Date

Argentina will clash with Australia in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Saturday, December 3. The game will be played at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium.

Argentina vs Australia: Time by State in the US

ET: 2 PM

CT: 1 PM

MT: 12 PM

PT: 11 AM

How to watch Argentina vs Australia in the US

The game between Argentina and Australia in the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be available to watch or live stream on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m) in the US. The other options will be Sling, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Futbol de Primera Radio, Telemundo, FOX Network, UFORIA App, and Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

