Croatia will face Belgium in what will be a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It is the most anticipated match of group F. Both European teams were candidates to advance to the next round, but as the results have been given, that seems really unlikely. From mathematics it is still possible, for this Canada should beat Morocco by four goals difference.

The truth is that either of the two would immediately get their ticket to the round of 16 with victory. In the case of Croatia, a tie also works for them and it would not be strange if they play a more closed game. Belgium must win, or if they tie, Morocco lose by 4 goals difference (something that seems unlikely).

Croatia vs Belgium: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Croatia and Belgium at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar will be played this Thursday, December 1 at 10:00 AM (ET).

Croatia vs Belgium: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Croatia vs Belgium

Croatia and Belgium will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Thursday, December 1 at 10:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Telemundo, FOX Network.

