In a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Senegal will face Netherlands. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).
It will be one of the most interesting games of Matchday 1 of this group stage of Qatar 2022. On the one hand there will be the Netherlands, who are the broad favorites to win this group, and also candidates to reach the final stages of the tournament. Of course, they want to start with a victory that allows them to revalidate that favoritism.
On the other will be Senegal, who are one of the favorites to obtain second place and advance to the round of 16. However, it is expected that they will have to fight for that place since Ecuador are the other candidates and the Ecuadorian team has shown very solid and, as if that were not enough, the Africans do not have their main star, Sadio Mane. It will be important, then, to get a good result against the Netherlands.
Senegal vs Netherlands: Kick-Off Time
Senegal will face Netherlands in a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game this Monday, November 21 at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (November 22)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 5:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Cameroon: 7:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 5:00 PM
Denmark: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
Egypt: 6:00 PM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Iran: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Israel: 6:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Japan: 1:00 AM (November 22)
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (November 22)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (November 22)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 5:00 PM
Poland: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Qatar: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Senegal: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 5:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM (November 22)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
South Korea: 1:00 AM (November 22)
Spain: 5:00 PM
Sweden: 5:00 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 PM
Tanzania: 7:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM
Tunisia: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 7:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
United States: 11:00 AM (ET)
Senegal vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DeporTV, Public Television, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS
Bangladesh: Toffee Live, Gazi TV, T Sports
Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza, rtbf.be/sport, Tipik, Canvas
Brazil: SporTV, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, CRTV Sports, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety
Canada: TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca, TSN5, RDS App, RDS, TSN3, TSN App
Costa Rica: Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5, TD+, TDMAX
Croatia: HRT 2
Denmark: NRK1, TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports 1, Free
Germany: Servus TV, Magenta Sport, ZDF
Ghana: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv soccer
India: JioTV, Voot Select, Sports18 HD, Sports18
Indonesia: SCTV, Video
International: FIFA+, YouTube
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK, RTE Player, RTE 2, STV Scotland, The ITV Hub
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay
Jamaica: csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV
Kenya: DStv Now, KBC Channel 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA
South Korea: KBS2 Korea, MBC Korea, SBS Korea
Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go, Astro Arena 2
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Canvas, NPO 1, NPO Start
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Prime TV
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, NTA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: NRK1, NRK TV
Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport
Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, RTS 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport Variety
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2, RTS 1
Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport Football, SABC 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, sabcsportonline.co.za, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SABC Sport
Spain: World Goal
Sweden: SVT 2, SVT 1, SVT Play, Discovery+, NRK1
Switzerland: RSI La 2, SRF Play, RTS Sport, SRF zwei, RTS 2
Tanzania: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, UBC TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, The ITV Hub, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Player
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, FOX Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Sling
