Senegal will play against Netherlands in group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Senegal vs Netherlands: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free this Qatar 2022 World Cup game in your country

In a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Senegal will face Netherlands. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the United States, you can enjoy all the action of this game through FuboTV (free trial).

It will be one of the most interesting games of Matchday 1 of this group stage of Qatar 2022. On the one hand there will be the Netherlands, who are the broad favorites to win this group, and also candidates to reach the final stages of the tournament. Of course, they want to start with a victory that allows them to revalidate that favoritism.

On the other will be Senegal, who are one of the favorites to obtain second place and advance to the round of 16. However, it is expected that they will have to fight for that place since Ecuador are the other candidates and the Ecuadorian team has shown very solid and, as if that were not enough, the Africans do not have their main star, Sadio Mane. It will be important, then, to get a good result against the Netherlands.

Senegal vs Netherlands: Kick-Off Time

Senegal will face Netherlands in a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game this Monday, November 21 at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

To have fun and prepare for the World Cup, we invite you to try the simulator. Click here and make your predictions for this Qatar 2022.

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (November 22)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Cameroon: 7:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 5:00 PM

Denmark: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Iran: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Japan: 1:00 AM (November 22)

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (November 22)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (November 22)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 5:00 PM

Poland: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Qatar: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Senegal: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 5:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (November 22)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

South Korea: 1:00 AM (November 22)

Spain: 5:00 PM

Sweden: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

Senegal vs Netherlands: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DeporTV, Public Television, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: SBS On Demand, SBS

Bangladesh: Toffee Live, Gazi TV, T Sports

Belgium: RTBF Auvio Direct, Sporza, rtbf.be/sport, Tipik, Canvas

Brazil: SporTV, Globo, GloboEsporte.com, Canais Globo, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, CRTV Sports, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, New World Sport1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety

Canada: TSN1, TSN4, TSN.ca, TSN5, RDS App, RDS, TSN3, TSN App

Costa Rica: Sky HD, Teletica Radio 91.5, TD+, TDMAX

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: NRK1, TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: Servus TV, Magenta Sport, ZDF

Ghana: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, GTV Sports+, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv soccer

India: JioTV, Voot Select, Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: SCTV, Video

International: FIFA+, YouTube

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live, ITV 1 UK, RTE Player, RTE 2, STV Scotland, The ITV Hub

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay

Jamaica: csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV

Kenya: DStv Now, KBC Channel 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, Supersport Grandstand ROA

South Korea: KBS2 Korea, MBC Korea, SBS Korea

Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, Astro Go, Astro Arena 2

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Morocco: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Canvas, NPO 1, NPO Start

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Prime TV

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, NTA, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: NRK1, NRK TV

Poland: TVP Sport App, sport.tvp.pl, TVP1, TVP Sport

Portugal: Antena 1 – RTP, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Qatar: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, RTS 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport Variety

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P, HRT 2, RTS 1

Singapore: Starhub FIFA World Cup, Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport CSN, SuperSport Football, SABC 2, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Laliga, SuperSport PSL, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, sabcsportonline.co.za, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SABC Sport

Spain: World Goal

Sweden: SVT 2, SVT 1, SVT Play, Discovery+, NRK1

Switzerland: RSI La 2, SRF Play, RTS Sport, SRF zwei, RTS 2

Tanzania: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, DIRECTV Sports Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Premier League ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, UBC TV, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport Variety, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 4 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 2 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK, The ITV Hub, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Player

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, FOX Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Sling

Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.

