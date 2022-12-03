Harry Styles is British but he was just as hyped as his Argentine fans, after La Albiceleste took the win over Australia in the Round of 16 of Qatar 2022. Here, check out how he celebrated with them in Buenos Aires.

The Qatar 2022 World Cup is underway, and one of the most followed teams is Argentina. La Albiceleste are already in the quarterfinals of the tournament, after defeating Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16 this Saturday. And Harry Styles is quite happy about it.

The British singer has been touring Europe and the US with his latest album “Harry’s House.” However, now is the turn of South America and he happened to be in Buenos Aires for Argentina's win over the Socceroos, with Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez' goals.

Styles used to play soccer in his youth, and rumors say he’s a fan of Manchester United, as he has been spotted with Rio Ferdinand’s jersey. However, it seems like Styles was rooting for Argentina to beat Australia, at least. Check out the video.

VIDEO: Styles celebrates Argentina’s victory over Australia in Buenos Aires

Fans of Styles have been making lines to enter the concert, which will take place at the River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires. However, they could enjoy the match on the big screens, and they saw La Albiceleste’s victory. While fans' happiness was expected, they went wild when they saw Harry also celebrating on the stage.



Styles is the latest celebrity to show his support (at least in this game) for Argentina, as other sports figures such as Victoria Azarenka and Andy Murray have also been vocal about their admiration for Lionel Messi and Lionel Scaloni’s team.