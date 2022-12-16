The Golden Ball of the World Cup is the award given to the best player of each edition. Here we will tell you how much money the winner of this prize would take in Qatar 2022.

Just as each year the Golden Ball is awarded to the best player of the season, in each World Cup since Spain 1982 the trophy is awarded to whoever is considered the best player of the edition. Here we will tell you how much the prize money will be that the winner will receive in Qatar 2022.

The first winner of this award was the Italian Paolo Rossi, who was also the top scorer in Italy, champion of Spain 1982. Since then, this award has always been given to the best player of the tournament although, contrary to what many think, it is not necessarily a player from the champion team.

Examples of this are Ronaldo in 1998, Zidane in 2006 or Lionel Messi in 2014. To date, no player has been able to win this award twice, and in fact only Italy, Argentina and Brazil have won the award twice. The last winner in the Russia 2018 edition was the Croatian Luka Modric.

The prize money for the winner of the Golden Ball

Winning this award represents enormous personal prestige as it allows the winning player to establish himself as a true World Cup legend. Some of the biggest stars of all time have been winners of this prestigious award, although there is actually no prize money.

