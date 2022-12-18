Lionel Messi scored the first goal for Argentina in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final, when was the last time an Argentine scored a goal in a final? Here we tell you.

At 23 minutes into the first half, Lionel Messi, the Argentine captain scored Argentina's first goal for his team from a penalty (a foul against Angel Di Maria) in the Qatar 2022 World Cup final, against France. When was the last time an Argentine scored a goal in a World Cup final? Here we tell you.

Di Maria was brought down inside the area. It was an almost imperceptible touch, but the penalty was correctly taken. The Argentine captain, Lionel Messi, as in the entire World Cup, took charge of executing the penalty kick and after 23 minutes he scored the goal for his team in the final.

The last two finals in which the Argentine team was present were, sadly for them, defeats by the same result and against the same rival: 1-0 against Germany. Therefore, you have to look much further back in time to find that last goal scored by an Argentine in this competition.

The last goal of an Argentine in a World Cup

The last time an Argentine scored a goal in a World Cup was in Mexico 1986, Argentina's last title. That goal was scored by Jorge Burruchaga against Germany, which meant 3-2 for the South American team. In other words, Lionel Messi broke a 36-year goalless streak for Argentines in a final.

