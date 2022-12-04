Football activity at the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup continues on Monday. Find out here the complete fixtures list for the December 5 matchups at the world football tournament.

We have reached Day 15 of the 2022 World Cup which offers even more Round of 16 action. When France take on Poland at the Al-Thumama Stadium, they will join Brazil as the only two-time defending World Cup champions to advance to the Knockout Round since 2006.

Sunday will also see England and Senegal, two teams still in the hunt for a spot in the World Cup Quarter-Finals, squaring off at the Al Bayt Stadium. On the previous day, in the first two games of the last 16 stage, the United States' hopes were dashed by the Netherlands (3-1).

Memphis Depay scored first, followed by Daley Blind. After Haji Wright had netted to bring the USMNT within one, Denzel Dumfries added his name on the scoresheet to put his team back up by two. Meanwhile, after a brave effort from Australia, Argentina advanced to the Quarter-Finals in Qatar thanks to Lionel Messi's and Julian Alavarez's heroics.

2022 Qatar World Cup Fixtures List for Monday, December 5

Monday, December 5 (Day 16) football schedule will feature another two Round of 16 matchups. Japan, who have proven to be constant thorns in the side of the world's best in the 2022 World Cup, will take on Croatia at the Al Janoub Stadium. The Samurai Blue will be looking to pull off another stunning upset over a top-tier team. Incredible as it may seem, Hajime Moriyasu's side won Group E ahead of both Spain and Germany, while Zlatko Dalic's players grabbed second place in Group F behind Morocco.

South Korea, who will face the five-time defending champions Brazil at Stadium 974, will also be hoping to clinch another surprise at Qatar 2022. The Seleção won Group G thanks to a better goal differential than second-placed Switzerland. Conversely, the Taegeuk Warriors shocked Portugal on the last day of Group H play to finish in second place and advance to the Knockout Round.

To watch or live stream free each game of Monday, December 5 World Cup Fixture List in the US, make sure to tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial). If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.