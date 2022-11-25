Croatia play against Canada at Khalifa International Stadium for the Group Stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Croatia vs Canada: Predictions, odds and how to watch Qatar 2022 World Cup in the US

Croatia are ready to face Canada at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This Group Stage game will take place at Khalifa International Stadium. The Canadians want to win against a favorite that has not yet shown their top level. Here is all the related information about this World Cup game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m).

Croatia tied their first Group Stage game in a surprising way against an underdog like Morocco, they had to settle for the draw as Morocco's defense was top notch during the game.

Canada came close to scoring the first goal against Belgium but things didn't go as they expected, but the good news is that Canada played well against a big team and it is likely that they can win at least one World Cup game.

Croatia vs Canada: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 27, 2022.

Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Location: Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan, Qatar.

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial), Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m)

Croatia vs Canada: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

Croatia vs Canada: Storylines

Croatia are not playing the same as in 2018 when they were close to winning the World Cup in Russia against France. During their tie against Morocco, some Croatian players felt slow and inaccurate.

Canada have a squad with the best players available and it's obvious that they know how to play, but Canada still don't have that last shot to score a goal even though they know how to get to the goal-line with ease. Canada lost 0-1 against Belgium during their first Group Stage game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Croatia vs Canada in the U.S.

This Qatar 2022 World Cup game in the Group Stage will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and Peacock other options to watch the game in the US are Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, UFORIA App, Sling, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1.

Croatia vs Canada: Predictions And Odds

Croatia are favorites with 2.10 odds that will pay $210 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have players with a lot of World Cup experience. Canada are underdogs with 3.50 odds. The draw is offered at 3.30 odds. The best pick for this QATAR WORLD CUP game is: Canada 3.50.

BetMGM Croatia 2.10 Draw 3.30 Canada 3.50

* Odds via BetMGM.