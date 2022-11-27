In a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, Japan will face Spain. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Japan will play against Spain in what will be a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a decisive duel in a group E, which ended up being much more interesting than it was supposed to be. Many expected Spain and Germany to qualify for the round of 16 without major inconvenience. However, this was not the case and Matchday 3 was reached with all four members having chances to move on to the next phase.

For Spain it's easier: with a draw it's enough for them, regardless of what happens with Costa Rica vs Germany. Japan, on the other hand, has it much more complicated. Victory would allow them to go to the next round, but the truth is that they are not favorites to win. A draw could be enough for them, assuming the Costa Ricans win (unlikely), or Germans win by a good goal difference (quite possible).

Japan vs Spain: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Japan and Spain at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar will be played this Thursday, December 1 at 2:00 PM (ET).

Japan vs Spain: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Japan vs Spain

Japan and Spain will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Thursday, December 1 at 2:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Network, FOX Sports App.

To get ready for Qatar 2022, nothing better than trying the simulator. Click here and start guessing what the next World Cup will be like.

