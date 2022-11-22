Poland will face Saudi Arabia in a group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Poland will play against Saudi Arabia in what will be a Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

After their excellent victory against Argentina, which was undoubtedly the big surprise of the Qatar 2022 group stage, Saudi Arabia wants to go in search of what, before the start of the competition, seemed like a true miracle: qualifying. to the round of 16. With the victory they would achieve it, although even a draw works for them.

In the case of Poland, it was a not so auspicious start. Mexico was a tough rival, and at times it complicated Lewandowski's team. However, they had a penalty in their favor that the Barcelona forward himself missed, with which they could have won, so the tie ended up serving Mexico more. Now they will look for their first victory in the championship.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia: Date

This Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game between Poland and Saudi Arabia at the Education City Stadium in Rayyan, Qatar will be played this Saturday, November 26 at 8:00 AM (ET).

Poland vs Saudi Arabia: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 AM

CT: 7:00 AM

MT: 6:00 AM

PT: 5:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Poland vs Saudi Arabia

Poland and Saudi Arabia will play this Qatar 2022 World Cup group stage game on Saturday, November 26 at 2:00 PM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m). Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: FOX Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UFORIA App, SiriusXM FC, Foxsports.com, Sling, FOX Sports App, Tubi.

