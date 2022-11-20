The first match of Qatar 2022 has ended. Ecuador defeated Qatar with a very comfortable 2-0 and of course social media reacted to the game's result with the funniest memes about it.

Ecuador beats Qatar in the first match of the FIFA World Cup: Funniest memes and reactions