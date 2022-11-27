Croatia and Canada will face each other in Matchday 2 of Group F in Qatar 2022. This game is vital for the North Americans in order to keep their hopes of going to the next round alive.

Qatar 2022: What happens if Canada lose to Croatia in the FIFA World Cup?

Qatar 2022 is already in its Matchday 2 and Group F closes with a very attractive game between Croatia and Canada. For the North Americans it is very important not to lose against the Europeans in order to maintain their hopes alive.

Canada surprised everybody in their debut in Qatar 2022. The Maple Leaf squad gave a great game against Belgium, but unfortunately they were unable to score and went down with a final 1-0 score.

For this second game, the Canadians had to face another European team: Croatia. It is vital for them to have another great performance, but also to add their first three points of the tournament.

What happens if Canada lose to Croatia in the FIFA World Cup?

Group F in Qatar 2022 is seen as one of the most interesting as there are four very strong squads. Canada is one of those and the North Americans want to prove what they are capable of.

In their first World Cup appearance since 1986, Canada had to share group with Belgium, Morocco and Croatia. After a defeat against the Red Devils, the North Americans had to face Luka Modric's team.

If Canada falls against Croatia, their FIFA World Cup is over. Morocco and Croatia would have 4 points and they 0, so even with a win against the Africans, it wouldn't be enough to reach them.

If they get their first victory of the tournament, their destiny would be in their own hands. A win against Morocco, combined with Croatia defeating Belgium, would give them the first place in Group F.

Play with Bolavip - Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Predictor!

Qatar 2022 has already started and Bolavip has made a FIFA World Cup Predictor! Here you can select which countries will advance through each round and predict which national team will get the title. Click right here to play it and share your results with your friends!

Enjoy all the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup matches from the United States through FuboTV. Click here and to take advantage of their 7-day free trial offer.