The Qatar 2022 World Cup is slowly starting to heat up. Matchday 2 brings several scenarios where teams could be eliminated. Find out what happens if Germany lose to Spain.

The group stage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup brought multiple upsets that made projections much more complicated. Argentina, for instance, was on the brink of elimination against Mexico. So it’s important to know what could happen if Germany lose to Spain.

One of the top candidates in this tournament are always the Germans. Their four World Cup titles back up the history they have in the sport. Specially since they have been very consistent from the beginning of this almost 100-years-old tournament.

Although their last participation was a really bad one. Even though they won the title in Brazil 2014, the championship played in Russia four years ago didn’t have mercy with them. In that occasion they were eliminated after finishing last in the first round.

Will Germany be eliminated with a loss vs Spain?

Months ago when the draw took place there was a game marked on the calendar for soccer fans. At least for this first part of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, no other match created more expectation than Germany vs Spain. But that was even taken to another level after how things went in their openers. The Spaniards beat Costa Rica 7-0 in a score that went straight to the record books.

Although the Germans were stun by Japan in a contest they had under control. That 2-1 loss sent everybody to the calculators trying to figure out what they need to qualify to the round of 16. Mainly taking into account they are going up against the other powerful team in the group.

In case of a loss their faith would be determined by what happens earlier in the day. If Japan get a win or a tie with Costa Rica, Germany will be eliminated. The only hope they have in case they are beat by Spain is that Costa Rica had defeated Japan in the first game of the day.

