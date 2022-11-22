One of the favorites to win the title will finally begin their path. Spain will take on Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m) will be available.
Spain undoubtedly appear as one of the top candidates to take the crown home. They did so in South Africa 2010, but this will be a much younger squad. Out are marquee names like Sergio Ramos or David de Gea, although there is plenty of talent at Luis Henrique’s disposal. Given they share the group with Germany, they don’t have margin for error if they want to qualify in first place.
Costa Rica may seem to be a long shot to make it to the Round of 16. However, that was also the case in Brazil 2014 when played against Italy, Uruguay and England and they still won the group. That time they even ended up being a penalty shootout away from reaching the semifinals, so they shouldn’t be discarded yet. It wasn’t easy for them getting to Qatar since they had to beat New Zealand in a playoff game.
Spain vs Costa Rica: Kick-Off Time
Spain will clash with Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Wednesday, November 23.
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM (November 24)
Bangladesh: 10:00 PM
Belgium: 5:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Cameroon: 5:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
Costa Rica: 10:00 AM
Croatia: 5:00 PM
Denmark: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
Egypt: 6:00 PM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
Ghana: 4:00 PM
India: 9:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (November 24)
Iran: 7:30 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Israel: 6:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Jamaica: 11:00 AM
Japan: 1:00 AM (November 24)
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Malaysia: 12:00 AM (November 24)
Mexico: 10:00 AM
Morocco: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
New Zealand: 5:00 AM (November 24)
Nigeria: 5:00 PM
Norway: 5:00 PM
Poland: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
Qatar: 7:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM
Senegal: 4:00 PM
Serbia: 5:00 PM
Singapore: 12:00 AM (November 24)
South Africa: 6:00 PM
South Korea: 1:00 AM (November 24)
Spain: 5:00 PM
Sweden: 5:00 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 PM
Tanzania: 7:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM
Tunisia: 5:00 PM
Uganda: 7:00 PM
UAE: 8:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
United States: 11:00 AM (ET)
Spain vs Costa Rica: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports App, Claro Sports, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DeporTV
Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand
Bangladesh: T Sports, Toffee Live, Gazi TV
Belgium: Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct, rtbf.be/sport, Canvas, Tipik
Brazil: Globo, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV
Cameroon: New World Sport1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Canada: TSN4, TSN.ca, TSN App, RDS, TSN1, TSN3, RDS App
Costa Rica: Teletica Canal 7, Teletica Radio 91.5, Teletica En Vivo, Claro Sports, TDMAX, Sky HD
Croatia: HRT 2
Denmark: TV2 Denmark, NRK1, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Claro Sports, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports 2
Germany: Magenta Sport, Das Erste, Servus TV
Ghana: GTV Sports+, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Voot Select, Sports18
Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio, Moji
Iran: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Ireland: STV Scotland, RTE Player, RTE 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, UTV, ITV 1 UK, The ITV Hub
Israel: KAN 11
Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Japan: AbemaTV
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, RTM TV2 , Sukan RTM, Unifi TV, Astro Go, Astro Arena 2, TV Okey
Mexico: Sky HD, Claro Sports, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia
Netherlands: Canvas, NPO 1, NPO Start
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, Prime TV
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, NTA Sports 24
Norway: NRK1, NRK TV
Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, sport.tvp.pl
Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV1, SIC, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Serbia: RTS 1, HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup
South Africa: SuperSport CSN, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360
South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea
Spain: Gol Mundial, TVE La 1, fuboTV España, RTVE.es
Sweden: NRK1, SVT Play, Discovery+, SVT 1, SVT 2
Switzerland: SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport, SRF Play, RSI La 2
Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
UAE: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
UK: UTV, The ITV Hub, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Tubi, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, FOX Network
