Spain will battle with Costa Rica on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The game will take place at Al Thumama Stadium. Stay here to learn more about how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

Spain vs Costa Rica: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free Qatar 2022 World Cup in your country

One of the favorites to win the title will finally begin their path. Spain will take on Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock (Limited-time offer for 0.99/m) will be available.

Spain undoubtedly appear as one of the top candidates to take the crown home. They did so in South Africa 2010, but this will be a much younger squad. Out are marquee names like Sergio Ramos or David de Gea, although there is plenty of talent at Luis Henrique’s disposal. Given they share the group with Germany, they don’t have margin for error if they want to qualify in first place.

Costa Rica may seem to be a long shot to make it to the Round of 16. However, that was also the case in Brazil 2014 when played against Italy, Uruguay and England and they still won the group. That time they even ended up being a penalty shootout away from reaching the semifinals, so they shouldn’t be discarded yet. It wasn’t easy for them getting to Qatar since they had to beat New Zealand in a playoff game.

Spain vs Costa Rica: Kick-Off Time

Spain will clash with Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium on Matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup this Wednesday, November 23.

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (November 24)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Cameroon: 5:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

Costa Rica: 10:00 AM

Croatia: 5:00 PM

Denmark: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 11:00 AM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (November 24)

Iran: 7:30 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Japan: 1:00 AM (November 24)

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (November 24)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (November 24)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 5:00 PM

Poland: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Qatar: 7:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Senegal: 4:00 PM

Serbia: 5:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (November 24)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

South Korea: 1:00 AM (November 24)

Spain: 5:00 PM

Sweden: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 PM

Tanzania: 7:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:00 PM

Tunisia: 5:00 PM

Uganda: 7:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

Spain vs Costa Rica: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Televisión Pública, DIRECTV Sports App, Claro Sports, DIRECTV Sports Argentina, DeporTV

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Bangladesh: T Sports, Toffee Live, Gazi TV

Belgium: Sporza, RTBF Auvio Direct, rtbf.be/sport, Canvas, Tipik

Brazil: Globo, NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo, GloboEsporte.com, SporTV

Cameroon: New World Sport1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Canada: TSN4, TSN.ca, TSN App, RDS, TSN1, TSN3, RDS App

Costa Rica: Teletica Canal 7, Teletica Radio 91.5, Teletica En Vivo, Claro Sports, TDMAX, Sky HD

Croatia: HRT 2

Denmark: TV2 Denmark, NRK1, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Claro Sports, CNT Play, DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, beIN Sports 2

Germany: Magenta Sport, Das Erste, Servus TV

Ghana: GTV Sports+, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Sports18 HD, JioTV, Voot Select, Sports18

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio, Moji

Iran: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Ireland: STV Scotland, RTE Player, RTE 2, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Radio 5 Live, UTV, ITV 1 UK, The ITV Hub

Israel: KAN 11

Italy: RAI 2, RaiPlay

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Japan: AbemaTV

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro FIFA World Cup 1, RTM TV2 , Sukan RTM, Unifi TV, Astro Go, Astro Arena 2, TV Okey

Mexico: Sky HD, Claro Sports, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia

Netherlands: Canvas, NPO 1, NPO Start

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, Sky Sport NOW, Prime TV

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, NTA Sports 24

Norway: NRK1, NRK TV

Poland: TVP Sport App, TVP Sport, sport.tvp.pl

Portugal: Antena 1 - RTP, Sport TV1, SIC, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, New World Sport1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Serbia: RTS 1, HRT 2, Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: Singtel TV GO, Singtel FIFA World Cup 141, StarHub TV+, Starhub FIFA World Cup

South Africa: SuperSport CSN, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport PSL, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, MáXimo 360

South Korea: MBC Korea, SBS Korea, KBS2 Korea

Spain: Gol Mundial, TVE La 1, fuboTV España, RTVE.es

Sweden: NRK1, SVT Play, Discovery+, SVT 1, SVT 2

Switzerland: SRF zwei, RTS 2, RTS Sport, SRF Play, RSI La 2

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: DIRECTV Sports Caribbean, Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, New World Sport1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

UAE: beIN Sports MAX 3 Arabia, beIN Sports MAX 1 Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

UK: UTV, The ITV Hub, TalkSport Radio UK, STV Player, BBC Radio 5 Live, STV Scotland, ITV 1 UK

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, UFORIA App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, SiriusXM FC, Sling, Tubi, Foxsports.com, Telemundo, FOX Sports App, FOX Network

Using this World Cup Predictor, you can see every potential outcome of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



