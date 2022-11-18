Senegal will face Netherlands in group stage game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States.

Senegal will play against Netherlands in what will be a 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage game. Here you can find all you need to know about this match, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the second game of group A, after the opening match between Qatar and Ecuador. On one side will be the Netherlands, who are by far the main favorites to win first place in this group. Of course, to confirm that favoritism, they have to get the win.

In the case of Senegal, it is expected that they can fight with Ecuador for second place in the group. For this reason, the games against the South Americans and against Qatar will be important for the africans, against whom they should get a good difference. Although of course, a good result against the Netherlands would be excellent.

Senegal vs Netherlands: Date

This 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage game between Senegal and Netherlands at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar will be played this Monday, November 21 at 11:00 AM (ET).

Senegal vs Netherlands: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:00 AM

CT: 10:00 AM

MT: 9:00 AM

PT: 8:00 AM

TV channel in the US to watch Senegal vs Netherlands

Senegal and Netherlands will play this 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage game on Monday, November 21 at 11:00 AM (ET), and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and Peacock. Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here. Other option: Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, UFORIA App, Telemundo, FOX Network, SiriusXM FC.

